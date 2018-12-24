‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Mineta’s First Live-Action Design

My Hero Academia will be taking its first crack at live-action with a stage play coming to Japan next year, and now that the first look at the cast has been revealed fans have been noticing how each of the character designs translate into live-action.

One that’s gotten the most attention is the live-action version of Minoru Mineta, which has been given a closer look on the play’s official website.

Mineta’s one of the more divisive heroes in My Hero Academia as some fans love his comic relief shenanigans while others do not appreciate the fact that he plays up so many perversion tropes. The reaction to Nagato Okui as Mineta has been equally as divisive as many love Okui’s face, and others just cannot get passed how strange Mineta’s head balls look in real life.

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi reacted to the stage play as well, and mentioned how he created the character designs without thinking about how they’d look in live action but was surprised by the result. It’s good to see that fans and the series creator have reacted the same way to the series’ first go at live-action before Legendary Pictures launches their own live-action take with a new feature film.

Running at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from April 12-21 and the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka April 26-29, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage will be directed by Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi, Hideyuki Nishimori will write the script, Shunsuke Wada is composing the music, and Umebo will handle the choreography.

The cast for the play also currently includes Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya, Ryota Kobayashi as Bakugo Katsuki, Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka, Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida, Ryo Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki, Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui, Naoki Tanaka as Eijiro Kirishima, Yugo Sato as Denki Kaminari, Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama, Saaya Yamasaki as Momo Yaoyorozu, Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami, Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume, Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso, Raita as Tomura Shigaraki, Yusuke Seto as Eraserhead, Yuki Okamoto as Present Mic, Yusuke Ueda as Endeavor, and Tsuyoshi Hayashi as skinny All Might, and Hiroaki Iwanaga as the muscular All Might.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.