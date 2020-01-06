My Hero Academia Shares Heartbreaking Mirio, Nighteye Reunion

While the majority of My Hero Academia’s Shie Hassaikai arc has been spent building up the threat of the newest villain Overhaul, the other half of the story has introduced two key characters to the series, Mirio Togata and the pro hero Sir Nighteye. Nighteye has been fairly close to Mirio as he’s been secretly mentoring him as the “true” successor to One For All. The two have formed quite a strong bond in their time together, and that’s why it hurt Nighteye to see that Mirio struggled so much in his fight with Overhaul.

Mirio managed to get to Overhaul first thanks to his Permeation quirk, but the latest episode of the series revealed one heartbreaking reunion between the two as Nighteye learned that Mirio not only fought off four villains on his own in this time — but has also lost his quirk forever.

After breaking through the wall in Episode 75 of the series, a quickly crumbling Mirio exasperatingly tells Nighteye that he’s managed to keep Eri safe. Heartbroken, Nighteye immediately hugs Mirio and tells him that he’s fought hard and that he’s proud of how much he’s done. He’s been seriously worried how Mirio was going to handle this entire situation with Eri, but in this reunion it all becomes too clear.

Finding out that Mirio has lost his quirk thanks to Overhaul’s perfected quirk removal bullet, he now realizes that Mirio’s bright future has been snuffed out. Following his break up with All Might, Nighteye had been drawn to Mirio for many of the same reasons he used to look up to All Might for. But unfortunately for the both of them, Season 4 has not been kind to either Mirio or Nighteye.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.