My Hero Academia Confirms SPOILER Is Missing

My Hero Academia is ramping up its on-going arc, and readers did not think the story could get more crowded. After all, the latest story line has the League of Villains facing off with the Meta Liberation Army in a baddie showdown, but that is not all.

It turns out some Pro Heroes are connected to this arc, and one of them happens to be missing.

Recently, My Hero Academia put a new chapter, and it was there fans learned some rather upsetting news. It turns out Best Jeanist is missing, and the man responsible for it may be one of his allies.

The chapter checks in on Hawks as the hero prepares to dip into his double agent job with Dabi. Hawks is seen outside a giant billboard that confirms Best Jeanist is missing and that his “sidekicks haven’t heard from him” in some time.

As the chapter goes on, a flashback ensues with Hawks which finds the young Pro Hero meeting with Best Jeanist alone in an office. It is there the older man says he plans to return to work after being injured in battle against All For One.

“A man can go on living with just one lung. I plan to step back into the public eye shortly as the masses are eager to witness me correct injustices once more.”

And Hawks? He says the return is “too bad” before the past peek ends and fans are left with Hawks holding a bloody bag outside the billboard featuring Best Jeanist.

While nothing has been made official about Best Jeanist, this chapter makes it sound like the Pro Hero isn’t just missing; He has been injured or possibly killed by Hawks for the sake of his facade. Now, fans are more worried about the top hero than ever before, and they are keeping fingers crossed this flashback is leaning into lots of intentional misdirection.

