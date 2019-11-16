Stunning My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Momo Yaoyorozu to Life

Out of all the characters to make their debut in Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia over the course of its five year run thus far, there have been a select few that have made a strong impact for distinct reasons. One of which is Momo Yaoyorozu, who has made a huge impression on fans ever since she was introduced to the series alongside the other heroes-in-training in Class 1-A. The series has yet to truly capitalize on her story wise, unfortunately, but that has not deterred fans from paying tribute to the favorite.

She’s been a particularly popular choice for artists to bring to life through cosplay, and @Caught_Red_Headed (who you can find on Instagram here) has definitely provided a stunning example as to why with their take on Yaoyorozu. Check it out below!

@Caught_Red_Headed takes on Yaoyorozu’s winter hero look in particular which doesn’t actually change her hero costume (because she still needs to have as much open skin as possible for her quirk to work) but adds on a comfortable winter cloak to keep her warm on the field. This look has yet to make its way to the anime officially, but it’s been one of the fan-favorite takes on the character from the manga release of the series.

While Momo Yaoyorozu has been a popular choice for cosplay, her costume has had some debate among fans. The amount of skin she shows relative to her age in the series has been a concern for many, and it’s even resulted in some surprising censorship in airings of the anime in the some countries. But even with this controversy, Yaoyorozu remains one of the major standouts in the series among fans, and it’s always been welcome to see cosplay artists rock their take on the character.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.