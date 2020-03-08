My Hero Academia’s Yaoyorozu Shows a Whole New Side with Spicy Cosplay

Although Momo Yaoyorozu has rarely been the focus of the action when it comes to each of My Hero Academia‘s biggest set pieces, the young hero has been at the center of quite a few conversations. This admittedly mostly comes from her chosen hero gear that leaves a lot of open space in order to allow Yaoyorozu to create as much as she desire as long as she has the lipids in her body to do so. But even with that conversation and debate among fans, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has made sure to highlight her skills in the field when it really counts even though Izuku Midoriya does not hang out with her too often.

But as fans continue to see more of Momo Yaoyorozu, there’s a wonder as to how far she has come in her own training as she has yet to get some major updates or developments like the rest of her classmates. With this fever for more Yaoyorozu reaching a pitch among fans, they have taken it upon themselves to honor the heroine through cool art and fun cosplay. This is especially true for those who imagine what she’d look like as a pro hero.

Artist @xenakai (who you can find on Instagram here) did just that with a spicier version of Momo Yaoyorozu that imagines that she would wear even less than she does now by forgoing her utility belt. This would be a pro hero costume along the lines of like the R Rated hero Midnight, and it’s definitely an interpretation that would offer a much bolder personality for the hero than she currently has. Check it out:

Momo Yaoyorozu has shown off her intelligent skills in battle, and her quick thinking has resulted in some notable victories. But her internship with the Snake Hero: Uwabami offered a different perspective to her in which she utilized her often debated looks to better her brand overall. This did offer up a potential pro hero future for the character that could definitely surprise, but we’ll never know for sure because Yaoyorozu is so rarely used in any crucial way!

Are you hoping to see more of Momo Yaoyorozu in hero action someday? What do you think her pro hero future would look like? What direction will her pro hero costume take? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!