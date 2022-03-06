My Hero Academia Calls on Spider-Man with This Clever Crossover

My Hero Academia is one of the best superhero series to ever go live, and there is no real point in denying its place at the top. After all, creator Kohei Horikoshi learned from the best when it came to crafting a gripping superhero story. The comics lover has never shied away from bringing Marvel or DC influences into his manga before. And now, one artist is flipping the script after Horikoshi let one of his more clever references slip.

And honestly? It works a little too well. After all, Monoma is a bit deranged at times, and his makeover as Harry Osborn would make creator Kohei Horikoshi proud.

Monoma but as Harry Osborn pic.twitter.com/jL39AK89sq — Sharl0ck 🤧 (@sharl0ck_) March 2, 2022

The artwork comes from Twitter courtesy of sharl0ck as you can see above. The fan decided it was time to give Monoma a comic makeover after a recent interview with Horikoshi outed something about the Class 1-B hero. It turns out The Amazing Spider-Man influenced Horikoshi while he was drafting Monoma, so he put a bit of Harry Osborn into the hero.

Now, Monoma is embracing his full Osborn heritage for fans, and this artwork proves he could easily slip into the Marvel Universe. Monoma looks at ease despite him holding a gun in this shot, and he’s wearing an outfit sourced straight from The Amazing Spider-Man. Honestly, fans are kind of desperate for Monoma to go toe-to-toe with Spider-Man after seeing the post. But as we all know, Phantom Thief will have to settle for Sero and his cellophane webs.

