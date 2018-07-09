‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Details How Involved Creator Was

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes recently had its world premiere at Anime Expo 2018, and was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from fans. This includes Comicbook.com’s own Megan Peters, who stated it “may be the best superhero film [she] has ever seen.”

This positive response is most likely because of the film’s close co-operation with series creator Kohei Horikoshi, who revealed just how involved he was with the movie in a recent interview with Comic Natalie (with translations provided by Twitter user @aitaikimochii).

Horikoshi states in his most recent interview that he was VERY INVOLVED with the Boku No Hero Academia movie’s script, characters, plot, what he wanted to show in the movie, what he wanted characters to do in the movie. etc. Here’s the translation!

When asked what exactly he worked on as creator and supervisor, Horikoshi revealed he had a good amount of oversight with the project even providing the designs of new characters Melissa and her father David, “I worked on many things such as the design for David and Melissa as well as what I want to have in the movie’s plot, what I want the characters to do, and we discussed this thoroughly with Director Nagasaki and the movie staff. I also read the scripts and offered my own opinions and corrections.”

With Horikoshi so closely involved with the movie, it’s no wonder it feels different than other anime films which often have non-canon adventures. Early reports from Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters indicated that the film fits within the already established canon of the series, and it’s no wonder since Horikoshi basically oversaw every little detail. This should alleviate the worries any fans had left going into the film themselves.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is scheduled to release in Japan August 3rd, and in the United States sometime this Fall. The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

