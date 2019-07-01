My Hero Academia’s New Movie Release Window Reportedly Surfaces

My Hero Academia has become a must-watch series for anime fans the world over. After making a successful season one debut years ago, the TV series shot to global fame by the end of season two. With season four coming this fall, My Hero Academia is keeping fans on their toes, and it seems there is even more to come.

After all, My Hero Academia is getting its own film, and it seems its release window has surfaced.

Over on Twitter, one of the anime fandom’s well-known profilers hit up followers about My Hero Academia. The user Aitaikimochi posted a note which reported the anime’s new movie “will likely be released in Winter 2019.”

There is no word on the exact wording of this source, but the report appears to come from Takara Tomy Arts. The company put out an advert teasing the reveal of new My Hero Academia merchandise. Characters like Deku, Iida, Todoroki, Tsuyu, and more will get their own can badges which align with the movie. It seems this advert is the thing which surfaced the My Hero Academia release window, but Bones Inc. has yet to officially comment on such a time frame.

Of course, fans have known My Hero Academia‘s upcoming film for awhile. Reports about the project first went live back in April. Creator Kohei Horikoshi teased the film’s release by penning a gorgeous poster promoting it. At the time, there was no word on when the film might go live, but fans expected it would go public after the fall since that is when season four goes public. Now, it sounds like My Hero Academia will hit up theaters once again this winter, and fans are eager to learn more about the project as official details go live.

So, are you excited to see this second My Hero Academia film?

