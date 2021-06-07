My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Releases New Poster

✖

My Hero Academia has released a new poster for the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie! My Hero Academia is having a pretty huge year as not only is the anime now in the midst of its fifth season, and the Final Act of the series has kicked off in Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release, the franchise will be expanding with a brand new feature film later this Summer in Japan. This new movie will see Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo team up with all sorts of heroes to fight villains across the world.

This world spanning adventure will be bringing in a bunch of the other pro and young heroes into the fight as well, and while there's still lots we do not know about the villainous threat they are facing, we can get a good taste of what to expect from the newest poster for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission. Featuring art from the anime's character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi, you can check out the new poster below from its official Twitter account:

Unfortunately no international release plans have been set for the new film just yet, but My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission releases August 6th in Japan. The film is officially described as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity."

The synopsis further continues with, "In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

