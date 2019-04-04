‘My Hero Academia’ Releases Teaser for New Arc

My Hero Academia is brushing up on a new arc, and fans have not seen one quite like it yet. Awhile back, the manga bought into a new story involving some serious quirk politics, and a super-short summary of its plot has gone live.

Recently, fans flocked to Twitter when fan-translator Aitaikimochi turned over a teaser for the ‘Meta Liberation Army’ arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This week’s Shonen Jump Vol. 18 has a teaser for next week’s Boku No Hero Academia chapter, with a shout-out to a new key visual being released for the BNHA Hero Fes event in July,” the fan wrote.

This week’s Shonen Jump Vol. 18 has a teaser for next week’s Boku No Hero Academia chapter, with a shout-out to a new key visual being released for the BNHA Hero Fes event in July! Here’s the summary of the teaser! pic.twitter.com/1jk0fncgJe — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 2, 2019

Below, you can read the full summary, but you should be warned! There are mild spoilers for My Hero Academia‘s new arc below:

“Put all your strength into Hero Training,” the teaser begins. “The Meta Liberation Army plans something in secret. Just what exactly is their goal?!”

This teaser doesn’t give much in the way of spoilers but does confirm there is something bigger in the works for the Meta Liberation Army. So far, fans know the mysterious group aims to take down the League of Villains, and its leader is working to pump the market with Hero Support items. As for how this will feed into the group’s goal, fans cannot be sure, but it seems like My Hero Academia is purposefully dragging out that reveal a bit longer.

So, how are you enjoying this arc so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!