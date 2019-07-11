My Hero Academia Creator Isn’t Sure A Third Movie Will Happen

The creator of My Hero Academia has put himself in a spot of trouble. The series is more popular than ever as fans around the world have come to embrace its Pro Hero society. Kohei Horikoshi has amassed these fans with his compelling story and epic action, but he is forced to one-up his game time and again.

And with a brand-new movie on the horizon, the creator says he is not sure he can level up My Hero Academia any more than he already has.

Recently, Horikoshi put out a statement about the next movie to join My Hero Academia‘s canon. It was there the artist said he had no idea how he’d outdo the first film, and he may have capped himself with this second movie.

“The first movie showcased All Might and Deku fighting side-by-side as master and pupil (which is just about the most ultimately awesome thing I could think of), and now this movie somehow has to top that battle. Which puts me in a tough spot,” Horikoshi wrote.

“I can’t imagine anything is going to top “this” one, so there won’t be a third movie. Probably. In short, movie #2 is going to blow the last one out of the water in a PLUS ULTRA way, so look forward to it!!”

While the creator may have drummed up concern with his statement, many fans believe he’s kidding with the threat. Creators like One Piece‘s Eiichiro Oda have hyped up their films in the same way, so there is little doubt Horikoshi is following their example. After all, My Hero Academia is at its peak popularity to date, and the artist isn’t about to let fans down when they need him!

