My Hero Academia Reunites Ochaco and Tsuyu in New Sketch

My Hero Academia has taken the opportunity to present some of the most popular heroes in the shonen world in recent memory. While the likes of Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki might get a lion's share of the attention in the final arc of the manga playing out at present, Froppy and Uravity have been given plenty to deal with. Facing down the nefarious Toga and her major new power-up, the pair of UA Academy heroines have been reunited once again thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi.

Throughout My Hero Academia's history, Deku and his friends have been working hard at honing their superhero skills and developing the power of their individual Quirks. While each of the would-be crime fighters has worked hard to develop their own solo abilities, we've also been able to see some tag-team efforts from the stars of the shonen series. While not the strongest pair in the shonen franchise, Froppy and Uravity have managed to create quite the working relationship as their shared internship with the Dragon Hero Ryukyu has seen them fighting side-by-side. My Hero Academia Season 7 has already been confirmed and the anime adaptation is sure to see Tsuyu, Ochaco, and their friends dealing with some major problems.

My Hero Academia: Team Work Makes The Dream Work

In the 38th volume of the manga, creator Kohei Horikoshi once again saw the Frog Hero and the hero who has mastery over gravity leaping into battle. While the tag team has been able to accomplish some amazing feats in the history of My Hero Academia, their battle against Toga might spell their demise. Thanks to Toga now having the power of Twice at her disposal, this might be a fight that the pair won't manage to overcome.

(Photo: Shuiesha)

Studio Bones has yet to reveal when the anime adaptation will return, though the season six finale gave fans plenty to look forward to. In the final moments of the season finale, anime viewers were able to see the arrival of America's number one hero, Star and Stripe. Looking to take down All For One and Shigaraki, Class 1-A certainly could use all the help that they can get.

Do Froppy and Uravity top your charts as the top tag team of My Hero Academia? Do you foresee both heroes making it out of the franchise alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.