My Hero Academia Just Put the Worst Kind of Target on Froppy's Back

The students of Class 1-A are facing some serious threats on two different fronts as the anime's sixth season is showing off the Paranormal Liberation War and the manga is in the throes of its "Final Arc". With the latest manga chapter of My Hero Academia seeing Froppy and Uravity teaming up against a familiar fan-favorite foe, the former has had a devastating target placed on her back as the heroes, young and old, attempt to defeat All For One, Shigaraki, and their vast villainous forces.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 375, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

The action taking place in this new chapter that arriving in Weekly Shonen Jump is fast and frantic, and readers might be a tad confused when it comes to what exactly happened, especially considering Toga's ability to shape-shift based on the blood she took from her victims. Holding onto her trump card, a vial of Twice's blood that will give her the ability to make countless clones of herself for around "thirty to forty minutes", Froppy and Uravity are joined by UA teacher Gang Orca in a bid to stop her from reaching All For One and get revenge against the number two hero, Hawks.

With Tsuyu attempting to destroy the vial that houses Twice's blood, which Toga has held on to following his death during the Paranormal Liberation War, the antagonist revealed that the capsule she destroyed wasn't what she thought:

"Always so level-headed Tsuyu, that was a decoy. A decoy filled with a chemical that attracts Nomu, courtesy of All For One."

With Kurogiri appearing to whisk Toga off to All For One's side, Froppy makes a last-minute decision to hurl Uravity though the portal, seeming leaving herself to an island filled with High-End Nomu. Tsuyu has proven herself in battle time and time again, but facing off against creatures that were able to fight toe-to-toe with Endeavor and Hawks is a challenge that she hasn't seen before and with this being the Final Arc, it might just be her final battle as well.

Do you think Froppy is a goner in the last battle of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.