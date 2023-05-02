My Hero Academia Creator Armors Up Froppy in New Sketch

My Hero Academia is now making its way through the Final Act of its manga with the latest chapters, and now the series creator behind it all has armored up Tsuyu Asui with a cool new sketch! The My Hero Academia manga and anime are currently in the midst of the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's story, and that means fans have seen the stage set for the final battles between the heroes and villains overall. Tsuyu has been set up for her final fight against Himiko Toga, but the chapters we've seen thus far have yet to flesh out what that final battle will ultimately look like.

My Hero Academia Season 6 officially brought the anime into the Final Act as it geared up for the final war between the heroes and villains to come, and Tsuyu seen there has yet to get any major battle herself. It seems that My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi has kept this in mind as he is readying Tsuyu for some kind of wild fight to come by suiting the young hero up in a slick new kind of armor in a special sketch shared with fans on Twitter. Check it out below:

My Hero Academia Season 7: What to Know

My Hero Academia Season 6 ended with the major cliffhanger that the heroes would be making their next move against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and thankfully it was quickly confirmed that My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the works. My Hero Academia Season 7 has yet to reveal a concrete release window or date for its new episodes, but it will be tackling some of the biggest fights from the My Hero Academia manga thus far as the series gets closer to its end.

If you wanted to read ahead in the My Hero Academia manga to see what's coming in Season 7, you can find the My Hero Academia manga now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (with the three most recent chapters available for free). If you wanted to catch up with the My Hero Academia anime, you can now find all six seasons of the series now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. There's plenty of time to get ready for My Hero Academia Season 7!

