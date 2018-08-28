‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Will Never Unsee This Super Smash Connection

The latest episode of My Hero Academia was a small break from the massive Hero License Exam and followed the students on a smaller adventure. But fans didn’t expect to see a big reminder of Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros series.

When Ochaco Uraraka used her gravity ability to float her to the top of a building, the resulting ball of cuteness reminded fans of another cute ball, Kirby.

As pointed out by @saincisco on Twitter, the resulting image of Uraraka holding her breath and floating has the “same energy” as Kirby from the Kirby series does when he jumps. In Super Smash Bros., Kirby holds his breath and is able to jump a little higher as a result. Holding his breath results in the same puffy cheek look as Uraraka does in the latest episode, and now fans can’t get the image of Uraraka in Super Smash Bros out of their heads.

Ochaco Uraraka’s Quirk, Zero Gravity, allows her to alter the gravity of whatever she touches as long as she holds her breath. Using this Quirk too much can make her nauseous, so this often results in her awkward look when using her ability. But in the latest episode, her cuteness was magnified tenfold as she curled up into a tiny Kirby-like ball in order to stealthily sneak up on the ‘villain.’

Uraraka and the others were in a special hero exercise to see how they would respond to a hostage situation and following murder, and Uraraka used her ability to silently find a good foothold to scope out the situation. Those who want to fight with Uraraka’s ability can look elsewhere other than Kirby as well, as Uraraka is one of the series’ characters making the jump to the My Hero One’s Justice fighting game too.

As for Kirby, you can find the pudgy hero next in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, releasing later this year. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.