Anime

My Hero Academia Fans React To Overhaul’s New Transformation

My Hero Academia presented the true horror of Overhaul this week as Chisaki unleashed the full […]

By

My Hero Academia presented the true horror of Overhaul this week as Chisaki unleashed the full potential of his quirk. With the head of the Yakuza originally being sold as a villain that could “deconstruct” whatever he touched, including enemies, Overhaul revealed that his ability also grants him the power to reconstruct whatever he broke down, as well as heal most any wound for himself or anyone he touches to boot. Now, Overhaul has relied on what may be his most powerful power to date, fusing himself to one of his underlings within the Eight Bullets gang, giving himself a huge power boost as well as some new arms sprouting from his back.

Fans are reacting to this terrifying new form of Overhaul, which presents a serious challenge to Midoriya as he attempts to stop the season four villain for fully enacting his plan of eliminated the quirks of heroes via his new quirk erasing drug!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Good Animation For The Transformation

Props To Overhaul

I HATE WITH EVERYTHING IN ME

Overhaul – The Ugly 45 Year Old

Ain’t Nothing To F With

Can’t Win ‘Em All

Edge Of Our Seats

Overhaul = Overpowered

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts