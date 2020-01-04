My Hero Academia Fans React To Overhaul’s New Transformation

My Hero Academia presented the true horror of Overhaul this week as Chisaki unleashed the full potential of his quirk. With the head of the Yakuza originally being sold as a villain that could “deconstruct” whatever he touched, including enemies, Overhaul revealed that his ability also grants him the power to reconstruct whatever he broke down, as well as heal most any wound for himself or anyone he touches to boot. Now, Overhaul has relied on what may be his most powerful power to date, fusing himself to one of his underlings within the Eight Bullets gang, giving himself a huge power boost as well as some new arms sprouting from his back.

Fans are reacting to this terrifying new form of Overhaul, which presents a serious challenge to Midoriya as he attempts to stop the season four villain for fully enacting his plan of eliminated the quirks of heroes via his new quirk erasing drug!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Good Animation For The Transformation

Really like how well they animated Overhaul’s entire transformation in this My Hero Academia episode. In the manga it was just two panels. Next week’s episode is looking to be incredible, I cannot wait pic.twitter.com/l8XMtDYsR0 — Mαιƚყσɱαɳ 🏐 (@maity0man) January 4, 2020

Props To Overhaul

Today’s my hero academia episode was 11/10. The music and visuals were second to none and reminds me of the frieza arc. Overhaul new form is amazing — pulsa (Road To Minhaj’s Respect) (@Tapion9K) January 4, 2020

I HATE WITH EVERYTHING IN ME

Just finished the new episode of My Hero and fuck, I was in tears for 75% of the episode. Lemillion’s last stand, Deku comin thru fighting Overhaul, Aizawa fightin the lackey. And Overhaul, a fantastic villain THAT I HATE WITH EVERYTHING IN ME. Fantastic episode pic.twitter.com/t99cw3AMWG — DamareGo!: Savior Of Bionis (@DamareGordon) January 4, 2020

Overhaul – The Ugly 45 Year Old

I haven’t watched any of the new my hero episodes bc overhaul is so ugly. How am I supposed to call him sexc when he looks like a 45 year old? — Akuma ✧ (@HASSAlKAl) January 4, 2020

Ain’t Nothing To F With

My hero really on fire right now yo. Overhaul ain’t nothing to fuck with — Shaitan 🕷 (@xShizzleex) January 4, 2020

Can’t Win ‘Em All

Overhaul’s transformed anime design sucks — Fullmetal Ary (@AryTheDoggo) January 4, 2020

Edge Of Our Seats

Overhaul = Overpowered