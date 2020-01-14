My Hero Academia Reveals Overhaul’s Cruel Weakness

One of the more noticeable aspects of My Hero Academia is how series creator Kohei Horikoshi has blended elements from Western superhero comics with manga sensibilities to create a different kind of hero world. But one thing has definitely stayed the same when it comes to the two kinds of stories. The villains of My Hero Academia love to monologue, and this was especially the case with Season 4’s big new baddie Overhaul. While he seemed tight lipped and methodical when the season first began, it was a much different case in the latest episode.

As the heroes like Mirio and Sir Nighteye began to push him to the edge, Overhaul’s facade began to crack. But the latest episode of the series pushed him even further and revealed Overhaul’s big weakness: himself. The more Deku began to fight and overpower him, the more he began to talk and with this gave away how Deku could win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Eri’s quirk began to go wild, Deku was able to use this in order to heal himself as fast as his full unleashing of One For All damaged his body. But while Deku eventually picked this up, Overhaul was key in Deku swinging the momentum in the fight in his favor. A flashback revealed Eri’s tragic origins and how she ended up under Overhaul’s twisted care, but as he began to openly monologue he revealed how Eri’s quirk actually worked.

Deku might have pieced this together if the fight continued, but Overhaul’s continued talking revealed how Deku could use Eri’s quirk and keep her safe. Thanks to this knowledge, Deku was able to adjust One For All’s power to coincide with how fast Eri would rewind his body. This became a vital part of his strategy, and Overhaul opened the door to this wide open. Because he just couldn’t stop talking, Overhaul ended up losing the fight for himself.

He continued to unravel as his perfect plans began to fall apart and he was put under physical duress. The “dirtier” he became, the more he tried to make sense of things by talking. And this cruel weakness ended up being his downfall. Do you agree with Overhaul’s weakness? If not, what do you think it could be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.