New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease Big Battle Royale

My Hero Academia is readying to kick-off the start of the huge Provisional Hero License Exam, and with it comes a huge battle royale with many other potential professional heroes as the massive number of entrants needs to be whittled down to the best of the best.

The kick-off of this battle can be seen in a new batch of preview images for Episode 53, which also features some prominent faces for rival hero academy Shiketsu High School as well.

Episode 53 is titled, “The Test” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“The Provisional License Exam Begins! Izuku practices his “Shoot Style,” battle techniques that make use of his legs. The students of Class A have determined their own special moves, and they’re ready to take their Provisional Hero License Exam!

U.A. is joined by the famed Shiketsu High School and Ketsubutsu high schools in testing for the provisional hero licenses. Izuku and company are astonished by the number of examinees, as well as the primary requirement for passing the exam!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.