My Hero Academia Manga Is Free to Read for a Limited Time

My Hero Academia is back in action at last. After a long period of waiting, fans were treated to the anime’s season four premiere last week, and the show is ready to get into its new arc with its next episode. Of course, there are plenty who have read the manga and know what’s coming, but there are those who cannot get their hands on the book.

And if that is the case, well – Viz Media is here to help you out. Over on Twitter, the publisher has confirmed its making the season four arc of My Hero Academia available to read online for free.

Yes, that’s right. Free. No money down and no cost obligation. We’re talking free My Hero Academia, but the deal will only last for a limited time!

“My Hero Academia Season 4 is here! But if you’re curious about this guy and wanna know more, you can read the manga chapters 122-162 FOR FREE! Do it now, because they go back in the Shonen Jump digital vault on Oct 17,” Shonen Jump confirmed the other day.

Currently, fans in North America can check out a slew of My Hero Academia chapters for free. There are a total of 40 chapters up for grabs, and they make up for most of season four’s arc. Readers will learn lots about Mirio if they read these chapters, but it goes without saying that spoilers will be abound! If you want season four to be a surprise, you may want to resist this offer, but anyone okay with extra insight into the anime will want to binge the manga before this deal wraps!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.