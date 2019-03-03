‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Game Start’

Now that My Hero Academia‘s Toonami run has finished off the first two seasons, it’s time to begin the fan favorite third season of the series. But before things kick off in full, fans are going to be reminded of how far Midoriya’s come.

Read on to catch up with My Hero Academia’s Season 3 premiere on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shigaraki and Kurogiri re-affirm their desire to use Hero Killer Stain’s fervor and eliminate All Might from the picture. Midoriya confirms U.A. is out for Summer vacation after the first semester, and they’re preparing for a major training camp coming soon. Aizawa and Vlad King prepare for the training camp by giving a rundown of each of the students quirks and abilities. Kaminari, Mineta, and Midoriya get permission to use the pool. They say it’s for endurance, but Mineta and Kaminari wanted to use Midoriya as a front to spy on the girls’ swimsuits (as they wanted to use the school pool). But Midoriya invited the rest of the class, and Mineta and Kaminari’s hopes are dashed. Iida tells Midoriya about how he didn’t expect them to become friends when they first met during the entrance exam. He admired how Midoriya put Uraraka before himself rather than try and pass the exam. Midoriya mentions how he expected to go home early on, but Iida affirms that Midoriya never lost sight of his goals. Midoriya’s ready to work harder from now on, and soon Kirishima and Bakugo arrive. He challenges Midoriya to a contest to settle who’s better, and Iida suggest they begin a swim race. They begin their respective races with the use of their quirks, and Midoriya barely manages to beat Iida with both of their quirks at full use. At the same time, Tsukauchi updates All Might on the League of Villains’ moves (from the past 2 seasons), and All Might is raring to help. The final swim race consists of Bakugo, Todoroki, and Midoriya as each of them prepare their quirks. But before they start, Aizawa appears and tells them their time at the pool is over. Bakugo’s frustrated, and vows to be more powerful than All Might. Midoriya heads to the beach where he first began training with All Might and thinks back through his journey so far. All Might soon arrives, and tells him the Summer camp will be tough and for him to try his hardest. Aizawa confirms the training camp has moved, and only a few staff know it’s real location. Shigaraki teases the start of a new game.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!