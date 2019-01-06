‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Another Former One For All User

My Hero Academia is ready to ring in the new year, and it is doing so without a huge surprise. After all, the manga just shared its latest chapter, and the manga ended the update with a seriously important introduction.

After all, a new user of One For All has come into play, and the guy is rather — uh — funky?

Not long ago, chapter 212 of My Hero Academia went live, and it ended with Izuku Midoriya meeting a rather unexpected predecessor.

The yet-named One For All user was introduced shortly after Izuku lost control of his Quirk. Aided by Ochaco and Shinso, the boy managed to reel his power back in, but he was immediately thrown into his psyche where he found another person waiting for him.

The explosive scene left Izuku as confused as fans, but readers were happy to see more of One For All uncovered. The Quirk has been a mysterious one since it debuted, but it seems this new user knows a few things about the power which All Might does not.

Given the man’s words, fans are expecting to learn more about his warning to Izuku and his note about the boy not being alone. For some time now, speculation has circulated that One For All allows Izuku to perhaps tap into the original Quirks its former users carried. If that is the case, that may explain why Izuku lost control during his recent training exercise, so there is hope yet that Izuku might be able to contain that explosive energy.

