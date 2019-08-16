My Hero Academia Reveals a New Power Couple With This Brilliant Cosplay

Like any popular anime franchise, a number of fans will “ship” some of their favorite characters, imagining them in a pairing in both continuity tales and sometimes outside of continuity stories. While My Hero Academia is no exception, the odd pairing of Tokoyami and Uraraka is one that hasn’t been explored but perhaps makes one of the strangest “power couples” that we’ve seen in any anime to date. Joining forces between “Dark Shadow” and control of gravity, the UA Student pairing could be one of the most powerful “ships” we’ve ever seen!

Reddit User Nomumaster posted the photo of the My Hero Academia classmates, with his buddy GhostieeMuffinnCosplay, perfectly bringing to life these two characters that could not be more different in terms of appearance and power set:

At the end of the third season, My Hero Academia saw both Uraraka and Tokoyami training to increase their abilities, attempting to find new ways to strengthen their quirks. Tokoyami managed to figure out a way to envelop himself within his “Dark Shadow” creating a nifty set of “armor” that would protect him during battle, but still may prove a tad difficult to control if the past is any indication. In the previous season, Tokoyami almost proved to be more of a liability than an ally as his Quirk ravaged out of control, nearly killing a number of his teammates.

Uraraka is looking get a new internship in the fourth season of My Hero Academia, proving that she will be upping her game to keep up with the new threats that are present in the upcoming Overhaul arc. Whether or not she becomes vastly stronger is yet to be seen, but her and Tokoyami are going to need all the strength they can muster to take down the forces of both the League of Villains and the Yakuza.

What do you think of this unique pairing in this amazing My Hero Academia cosplay?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.