My Hero Academia Actress Saki Ogasawara Recovering Following Cancer Treatment

Earlier this year, fans were informed one of My Hero Academia‘s cast members was going on hiatus to seek medical treatment. Actress Suki Ogasawara announced she was taking a break from work immediately after learning she’d been diagnosed with tongue cancer. Now, the star is giving fans an update on her condition, and it seems all is well for the actress.

Over on Twitter, Ogasawara gave fans a quick update on her condition. It turns out the actress received medical treatment for her cancer, and she is now undergoing rehabilitation as she returns to work. There is no word on what she’s working on right now, but fans are glad to hear Ogsawara is making good progress.

“At this time, I am back in good health following my illness and am feeling much better,” the actress shared. “During my time off, I feel I may have caused many of you undue worry and concerns, so I apologize. I sincerely appreciate all of the kind words and support from you all. As I continue with rehab, I will work diligently. Thanks so much.”

Earlier this year, fans were shocked to hear from the star about her diagnosis. The actress revealed she was diagnosed with stage 1 tongue cancer in April 2019, and she felt lucky her condition was detected at such an early stage. In a note to fan, Ogsawara said she would “devote herself to her treatment so that she can send out her voice to her fans again as soon as possible.”

For those unaware of the actress, she has provided voices for several major shows. These days, fans will know the actress for voicing Itsuka Kendo in My Hero Academia. She has also worked on titles like The Irregular at Magic High School, Girls und Panzer der Film, and more.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.