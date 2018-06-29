‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Reveals Next Arc With New Poster

My Hero Academia just came off an intense arc, and there is more to come. The anime has a lot left to do before season three ends, and the first poster for My Hero Academia's new arc has gone live.

So, if you are ready for your first-look at the 'Hero License Exam' arc, you are in for a big treat.

Over in Japan, the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump has shared the new key visual. The image can be found below, and you will notice some familiar faces mingled in with a few brand-new mugs.

My Hero Academia Season 3 Part 2 Key Visual. Begins airing July 14, 2018 pic.twitter.com/VYeGWPaKYS — YonkouProductions 🔜 AX (@YonkouProd) June 29, 2018

Of course, characters like Katsuki Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya are featured, but they are not alone. Behind the pair stand Ochaco Uraraka and Shoto Todoroki can be found. However, the duo before the UA Academy students haven't been seen just yet.

For the girl, readers will know her as Camie Utsushimi. She is a student at Shiketsu High School, another academy for heroes-in-training. Her striking looks made her a favorite with fans, Camie's anime debut has been an awaited one for sometime.

As for the boy, that's none other than Inasa Yoarashi. The loud, muscular student is another one hailing from Shiketsu High School, and his larger-than-life attitude quickly endeared him to fans. After all, his special wind-centric Quirk did blow manga readers away when it finally debuted.

For those unaware of the series' next arc, it is a fun one. The 'Hero License Exam' follows the students of Class 1-A as they try to get their provisional Hero Licenses so they can fight back should villains target them. The arc will feature a battle royale tournament between some of Japan's top heroes-in-training as only so many licenses can be given. So, with a Quirk like One For All, you know Izuku will have something special in store to get his credentials.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

