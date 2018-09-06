‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Shares Tense New Poster

It looks like things are about to get heated between two favorite heroes! This week, My Hero Academia will go live with a new episode, and the bombastic release just got a big season three teaser visual.

So, if you are ready to see Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo duke it out, then you will want to frame this new poster.

As you can see below, a preview poster from the next issue of Pash has gone live. The image features Izuku and Katsuki as the duo stare one another down, and the hot-headed hero looks ready to swing.

Clearly, Katsuki has another grievance with Izuku given his hold on the boy, and the pair don’t look like they are ready to make nice. To the left, Izuku is found staring at Katsuki with a rather apprehensive face, but Izuku doesn’t look near as scared as he did when faced with Katsuki back in middle school.

Naturally, Katsuki looks like his fuse is about to blow. The blond-haired boy is seen snarling at Izuku as he holds the other boy up by his shirt collar. Dressed in a black tank top, Katsuki’s bulging arms look primed for a punch, and his fisted hand only adds to the look.

For fans, this tense poster may seem normal for the duo, but manga readers know the visual is setting up a real big moment. Now that the Provisional Hero License Exam has closed, Class 1-A is waiting to find out who passed, and that information will come to light in this new episode. Readers know the results leaves Izuku and Katsuki in a precious spot, so it looks like the pair will reconcile the issue with their fists rather than words.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.