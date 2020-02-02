My Hero Academia Fans Are Loving Camie’s Anime Return

My Hero Academia’s latest couple of episodes have kicked started the Remedial Course arc which sees the failing students Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki taking extra classes in the hopes that they’ll pass the Hero License Exam this time around. Included in this group of failures was Shiketsu High School’s Inasa Yoarashi, but surprisingly it was revealed that Camie Utsushimi is being included in this as well. After some investigating, Camie was deemed to be someone allowed to retake the exam because she was the victim of the League of Villains and didn’t quite completely fail.

This means that the latest episode of the series officially brought Camie back into the fold for the anime series, and fans are delighted to see her again. Camie made a huge impression in her debut during Season 3 of the series, but now that it was revealed that it was Toga in disguise the whole time, this is our first look at the genuine Camie Utsushimi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, her real personality doesn’t seem to far off from Toga’s impression of her. With a valley girl like manner of speaking, hilarious NSFW moments caused by her outfit, and her nonchalant reaction to being dragged into Bakugo, Todoroki, and Yoarashi’s tough new task, fans are in love with the real Camie for sure.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Camie’s big return to the anime, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

How We Feeling?

CAMIE STANS HOW WE FEELING pic.twitter.com/JK5FuolrzO — kam⁷ CEO of Tsuyumina (@poisenedshistar) February 1, 2020

“So Upbeat and Bubbly”

Best Girl?

who’s the best girl ever? camie utsushimi pic.twitter.com/aVBOZvN4fg — ⁷ (@KATSUK1S) February 1, 2020

^____^

Camie’s So Confused LOL

Camie’s just in the background like what’s happening and why are we fighting children #MyHeroAcadamia pic.twitter.com/jPwi9fWZx8 — Amberine (@Amberine8) February 1, 2020

“Head Empty No Thoughts Just Camie”

head empty no thoughts just utsumishi camie pic.twitter.com/h0NEwz2hHx — ✧ｌｉｌｏ;; ceo of camie (@onyxglitter) February 1, 2020

Time for Camie to Shine!

CAMIE UTSUSHIMI!

It was her time to shine in the new episode ! 🥺💗 pic.twitter.com/aHrFOpUyKu — samï🦋 | tdrk lover (@uchihaasamii) February 1, 2020

“Bro I’m Just Standing Here”

the thingie i loved the most about this episode is camie literally being “bro i’m just standing here” i love her 💕 pic.twitter.com/L1snHRw4UP — mila 🎐 (@dekuberry) February 1, 2020

Wait a Minute…

hold on… camie has todoroki’s number pic.twitter.com/GpNN8YoDkT — ty (@bbqkrbk) January 26, 2020

“It’s Me I’m Camie”