My Hero Academia Reveals Season 4 Toonami Premiere Date

To the surprise of no one, My Hero Academia is going to find its way to Cartoon Network‘s programming block of Toonami once again. The fourth season of the adventures of Midoriya and the rest of UA Academy has already begun premiering via streaming services such as Crunchyroll and FunimationNow, but it will also be making its way to North America via the cable airwaves beginning next month. Cartoon Network made the announcement that the popular anime franchise will begin airing its recent season starting at 11PM on November 9th!

Cartoon Network’s Toonami shared the announcement that the season premiering the Yakuza villain of Overhaul will begin airing sooner than you may have thought, English dub voice actors and all for the franchise’s return:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most recent season has already aired two of its episodes, starting with a recap premiere for the series, then diving right into the terrifying debut of Overhaul as he cuts his way through the League of Villains. On the hero side of things, Midoriya is attempting to find his way to a new work study under the close eye of Sir Nighteye, the former sidekick to All Might. The latest episode also reintroduced the likes of Gran Torino and The Big Three, promising to keep these recent installments action packes and filled with characters we’ve grown to love.

My Hero Academia will of course be joining the action packed roster of Toonami that currently runs some of the most popular anime franchises around, with heavy hitters like One-Punch Man, Dr. Stone, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Dragon Ball Super, and Fire Force to name a few.

Will you be watching My Hero Academia when it airs on Toonami starting next month? Do you prefer the subbed or dubbed version of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.