My Hero Academia Season 4 Triggers Phobia with Surprising Premiere

My Hero Academia has introduced fans to some rather creepy Quirks in its time. There was the murderous villain who used teeth to kill people, and the Hero Killer Stain freaked out plenty with his ability to curdle blood. Now, it seems the series wants to tap into a new phobia, and it did so with one unsuspecting character.

Recently, My Hero Academia went live with its new season, and it was there fans met a special character. The premiere of season four was a recap which caught fans up with the show’s last season, but it did so with a report named Takuda. The anime-only character hit up UA Academy to do a piece on its students, but fans were not expecting the character to trigger their trypophobia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who have seen the episode, Tokuda is brought in from Jozu News to do a piece on UA Academy. He is secretly there to discover who All Might’s successor is, and he figures out it is Izuku after doing a bit of photography. As it turns out, Tokuda is able to sprout out cameras from any part of his body, and the image has got some people with trypophobia feeling sick.

The reporter’s quirk is that he can have camera lens pop out anywhere on his body…the trypophobia…gawd… pic.twitter.com/Rc0jMugvot — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 12, 2019

After all, the camera lenses pop up from Tokuda out of nowhere, and the abrasive look may be funny to some. But to those who suffer from the fear of circular clusters, the image is a nightmare. Now, those averse fans are doing their best to forget Tokuda exists, and that shouldn’t be too hard. His status as an anime-only character surely means he is a one-off, so he has terrorized audiences for the first and last time.

What do you make of this character’s unsettling Quirk? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.