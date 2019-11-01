Funimation Confirms My Hero Academia Season 4 Next Episode Delay

Unfortunately, it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see the next installment of the high octane fourth season of My Hero Academia. Funimation just announced that the fourth episode will be delayed thanks in part to the Rugby World Cup Finals, airing on November 9th with the simulcast releasing both the subbed and dubbed versions as per usual. This break will also give the team responsible for creating the series a brief respite, helping them in bringing to life the current adventures of Midoriya, All Might, and the rest of UA Academy.

Funimation announced the delay for My Hero Academia on their Official Twitter Account, promising only the briefest of wait time for fans to dive right back into season four with the sixty seventh installment of the popular anime franchise that focuses on students using their quirks to become professional heroes:

🚨 Heads up, everyone! 🚨 This week’s My Hero Academia episode will be delayed. Episode 67 will now be airing subbed and dubbed on November 9. pic.twitter.com/Dqj7uRwzQi — Funimation (@FUNimation) November 1, 2019

In the last episode of My Hero Academia, Midoriya came one step closer in his goal to becoming the new “symbol of peace” by gaining a work study beneath All Might’s former sidekick, Sir Nighteye. In a challenge that saw Izuku bouncing around the room in order to prove his worth to Nighteye, the future seeing hero recognized the strength and intelligence of the young Deku and welcomed him into his agency.

This episode also informed Midoriya that Lemillion was at one point the original heir apparent to All Might, with the one time “symbol of peace” deciding to instead choose the young Deku as the next in line to receive the power of the One for All quirk.

What do you think of the delay for My Hero Academia? Can you hold out for an additional week to take in the sixty seventh episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.