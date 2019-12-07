My Hero Academia Reveals Amajiki’s Strongest Form

When My Hero Academia introduced the top three students of U.A. Academy late into the third season, fans were introduced to three unique characters with distinct personalities. While Mirio Togata and Nejire Hado seemed to have the extroverted personalities one would expect from the top students, Tamaki Amajiki stood out from the other two for being far more timid. This continued to the debut of his work in the hero world, where his outlandish quirk seemed to clash with his introverted personality. But that was until Amajiki decided to stand and fight for himself in the latest episode of the series.

Episode 71 of the series saw Tamaki Amajiki taking on three members of the Eight Bullets all on his own, and when he was backed into a corner, Amajiki debuted the strongest form from his Manifest quirk — Vast Hybrid Chimera Kraken.

Episode 71 focused entirely on Amajiki as he reflected on his time growing up with Mirio Togata before the two became members of the Big Three. After three members of the Eight Bullets attack and try to stop the heroes from making it further into the Shie Hassaikai hideout, Amajiki decided to stay behind and hold off all three himself. Deciding that this is the best option, he vowed to take them all on with his own power.

When pushed into a corner thanks to the teamwork of the Bullets, Amajiki manifested every single food item he had ate until that point and transformed his body in a new way. Forming the Chimera Kraken, Amajiki mixed together hard shells from lobster, octopus tentacles, and various other animal based powers to fight them off. He manages to win at the end of the day to thanks to the use of this power, and it this moment truly cements his place as a member of the Big Three with fans of the series.

My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.