My Hero Academia Preview Teases Gentle’s Big Move

The latest episode of My Hero Academia‘s fourth season featuring a surprising moment after the credits rolled that featured Gentle Criminal recording a new video blog in which he was teasing that he was about to prepare one of his best teas to go along with one of his biggest plans. It was not quite clear what this plan was, but it’s been implied that he’s looking to make a huge statement with whatever he is planning to do to U.A. Academy during their all-important Cultural Festival event. What makes matters worse is that Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A were hoping to use this event to decompress from the wild events of the year overall.

But the preview for the next episode of the series teases that Gentle Criminal will indeed be making his move on U.A. as he prepares to drink the titular tea of the episode, “Golden Tips Imperial.” Meanwhile, Eri and Mirio have made their way to U.A. Academy to see how Midoriya and the other classes are putting their events together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 83 of the series serves as the 20th episode of the fourth season, and is set to premiere on February 29th. The preview sees Eri (in an adorable new outfit) begin to explore the outside world (with Mirio Togata as her guardian) while Izuku Midoriya and the rest of his class continue to practice for their big concert blissfully unaware that a villain now has them in his sights.

Gentle Criminal has established himself as a theatrical villain whose crimes reflect his ideals. One example we see in the anime is how he attacked a convenience store because the chain continued to sell pudding beyond its expiration date. He’s out to gain some sort of celebrity or notoriety in this way, but has been deterred at almost every outing because his videos have been either ignored or deleted.

It seems like whatever Gentle is planning for U.A. is going to be big enough to get the attention of the public in the way he wants to, and may finally help him get more recognition online than Hero Killer Stain. But what do you think? What are Gentle Criminal and La Brava actually planning? Are you enjoying My Hero Academia‘s fourth season so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!