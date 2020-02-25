My Hero Academia Reveals Gentle's Rivalry with Stain

Hero Killer Stain was one of the most memorable villains in My Hero Academia thus far. Existing entirely outside of All For One's increasingly complex plans, this bloodthirsty villain was completely in pursuit of his own goals and wanted to take down the current hero society. He was so influential, in fact, that the video recorded of him during his capture not only inspired the League of Villains to grow stronger with new recruits like Himiko Toga and Dabi, but his videos are still dominating the Internet months after his initial capture.

The fact that Stain's video is still so popular has gotten under the skin of new YouTuber like villains, Gentle Criminal and La Brava, however. Because Gentle is out to make a statement with each one of the crimes he uploads videos of to the Internet, he continues to be frustrated over the fact that none of his videos hit the mark and have an impact like Stain's.

This has formed a rivalry between Gentle and Stain, who are both villains that are out for what they believe to be are higher goals. Gentle's crimes only impact those who he believes are criminals, which so far have included a convenience store that continued to sell expired pudding to people, and Stain's crimes only impacted heroes who he believed weren't living up to the ideal.

Perhaps this lack of extremism is why Gentle Criminal's videos just aren't getting the views he wants. He's been uploading videos of his crimes for six years, but Stain's one video (that he didn't upload himself) completely eclipsed all of Gentle's work in one go. It's probably why Gentle's plan now is to target U.A. Academy's upcoming Cultural Festival. He now is inspired to make as big of an impact on the world as Stain continues to.

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

