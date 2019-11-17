My Hero Academia Debuts Amajiki’s Strange Quirk

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is expanding the hero work of Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A outside of the classroom now that they have gotten their provisional hero licenses. Previous episodes have seen Midoriya take on his work study alongside a member of the Big Three, Mirio Togata, and the latest episode of the series expanded further to include the work studies of Eijiro Kirishima, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tsuyu Asui. Their work studies also have the working with members of the Big Three, meaning we finally got to see their quirks in action.

Episode 68 of the series not only debuted Nejire Hado’s quirk in an explosive way, but showed off the much more odd quirk of the painfully shy Tamaki Amajiki. Going by the hero name of Sun Eater, Amajiki unleashed his food based quirk, Manifest.

It’s revealed in the episode that Kirishima has actually managed to get a work study under the pro hero Fat Gum alongside Amajiki. Fat Gum’s actually the perfect pro for Amajiki to work under because he’s constantly eating, and Amajiki’s quirk is actually powered by the food he eats. When a group of thugs runs by, Amajiki manages to stop one by wrapping him in tentacles he’s sprouted from his body.

This his quirk, Manifest, which allows him to take on characteristics of things he eats. He ate Takoyaki to give him the tentacles, clam preserves to give him a hard shell to use for offense and defense on his hand, and wings and claws that sprout from eating fried chicken. Amajiki’s self-conscious about this ability and whether or not he can be useful, but his speedy and powerful use of it clearly cements his place as one of the students in U.A. Academy. In fact, he’s constantly praised by those in the area as well as the pro hero Fatgum.

The Big 3 are going to have a much bigger presence as the Shie Hassaikai arc continues, so it’s only a matter of time before fans see how much more Amajiki’s foods will have an impact on his quirk and fighting skills.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.