New My Hero Academia Season 4 Trailer Shows-Off Huge Villain Roster

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is premiering in just a few days, and anticipation for it is understandably through the roof. Not only is Season 4 one of the central figures of the Fall 2019 season, but it’s going to feature one of the most action-packed arcs of the original manga. The Shie Hassakai arc of the series sees Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A head into the real world for their first real work study as provisionally licensed heroes, and this puts them face to face with a huge army of powerful villains.

The latest trailer for the new season, which will most likely be the final full trailer before its official premiere on October 12th, shows-off the huge rosters for the “Hero Team” and the new villains for the series, giving us our first real look at how they translate to the anime.

This trailer gives fans the best look at the Eight Precepts of Death yet. The Shie Hassakai are a major villain group under the lead of new central villain Overhaul, and these will provide several major fights over the course of the arc. There’s no telling how far the anime will go when depicting these fights, but there are some major events for less explored characters like Kirishima and the newly introduced Big Three.

My Hero Academia Season 4 will be streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and fans of the English dub will be able to enjoy the recently confirmed same-day SimulDub release for the season. Funimation describes My Hero Academia Season 4 as such:

“The villain world teeters on the brink of war now that All For One is out of the picture. Shigaraki of the League of Villains squares off with Overhaul of the yakuza, vying for total control of the shadows. Meanwhile, Deku gets tangled in another dangerous internship as he struggles to keep pace with his upperclassman—Mirio.”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new anime film too.