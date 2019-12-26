New My Hero Academia Season 4 Trailer Previews Izuku and Mirio vs Overhaul

My Hero Academia is fast approaching the climax of the Shie Hassaikai in Season 4, and as the various pro heroes make their way through Overhaul’s base they have been splintering off as they face members of the Eight Bullets. But the latest episode of the series took things one step closer to the final fights of the series as Mirio Togata used his quirk to make his way through the constantly twisting walls and already has caught up to Overhaul before he managed to make his escape with Eri in tow. Now things are going to get pretty wild from here.

A new trailer for Season 4 teases the next few episodes of the series that will bring the Shie Hassaikai arc to its explosive end with battles between Mirio Togata, Izuku Midoriya, Sir Nighteye and Overhaul all while Eri is stuck in the middle of the chaos. Check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the latest few episodes of the series have focused on the other pro heroes and characters such as Eijiro Kirishima that don’t get the spotlight often, the central thread of the arc is focused squarely on each of these characters. Ever since Mirio was introduced at the tail end of Season 3, he’s been getting a ton of attention from fans. It was in Season 4 that attention was explained, however, as Mirio was actually revealed to be the initial choice to inherit All Might’s One For All ability.

Ever since then, Midoriya has been trying to live up to Mirio’s image in order to get Sir Nighteye to accept him, and a major wrench was thrown into it when they were introduced to Eri. The two have desperately wanted to save her ever since they failed her the first time, and now they will be fighting with everything they have in order to stop the deadly and incredibly dangerous Overhaul.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.