My Hero Academia Recruits Dragon Ball Star for Re-Destro's English Dub Voice

✖

My Hero Academia has recruited a Dragon Ball star to be the voice behind the Meta Liberation Army's Re-Destro in the English dub release of Season 5 of the series! The fifth season of the anime will soon be ending its take on the Endeavor Agency arc, and this means that we'll finally get to see the fan favorite villain focus arc kick off in due time. Funimation's official SimulDub release of the season isn't that far behind, and it has been putting the cast together for the big villainous group coming in the season, the Meta Liberation Army.

Before their full debut, two members of this group have been seen in passing with the first, Skeptic, confirmed to be voiced by Ben Diskin (Naruto: Shippuden, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and more). Now the second will be making their speaking debut, and with Re-Destro's upcoming appearance, Funimation has confirmed that Sonny Strait (the voice behind Dragon Ball's Krillin, One Piece's Usopp and more) will be provided the voice for the new key villain when he makes his debut.

A mysterious man's about to appear in this week's English dub episode of @MHAOfficial. 👀 Welcome @sonnystrait as Re-Destro! 👉 https://t.co/RibZcQU0n5 pic.twitter.com/XOPfNuZR17 — Funimation (@Funimation) July 23, 2021

The Meta Liberation Army has been referred to in passing during Hawks and Endeavor's secret investigations, but we'll soon get a much fuller look at Re-Destro and the rest of this new group towards the end of the season. The anime shook up the events of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series quite a bit by shuffling the order of the Endeavor Agency and Meta Liberation Army arcs so now the villain focused arc will be bringing the season to an end overall. This means it's been a little bit longer of a wait to see what kind of role Re-Destro plays in the series.

Funny enough, Re-Destro's first speaking scene in the anime is actually a secret spoiler for how the arc (and thus the season) comes to an end. Fans of the English dub will be seeing for themselves soon enough as the fifth season now kicks into high gear towards its intense endgame. But what do you think of Sonny Strait joining the My Hero Academia cast as Re-Destro? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!