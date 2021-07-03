My Hero Academia Reveals The Voice Actors For The Meta Liberation Army

✖

My Hero Academia's fifth season is taking a brief hiatus this week, with new episodes continuing on July 10th, but the Shonen franchise has given fans some big news with regards to the voice actors that will be bringing Re-Destro and his Meta Liberation Army to life. Though the My Villain Academia Arc has switched places with the Endeavor Agency Arc, fans are still highly anticipating the arrival of the Arc that will take the spotlight off of the heroes of UA Academy and instead follow the villains of the series as they amass power in their own corner of the world.

The Meta Liberation Army's leader, Re-Destro, will be voiced by veteran anime actor Hiroaki Hirata, who most fans might know as the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece, Sanji. To round out the rest of this new villainous enclave, Junji Majima (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) will be playing the role of Trumpet, Seiichiro Yamashita (That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime) will portray Geten, Takako Honda (Bleach) will bring Curious to life, and Tomokazu Sugita (Gintama) will be portraying Skeptic. While fans of the anime have yet to get into the heads of this villainous group that will come into contact with Shigaraki's League of Villains, it's clear that Season Five viewers are waiting with anticipation to learn more.

The Official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia gave us the new voices for the Meta Liberation Army alongside a new image that shows the core members of the group that is set to cause problems for both the heroes and villains of the Shonen world created by Kohei Horikoshi:

Are you hyped for the arrival of the Meta Liberation Army following the Endeavor Agency Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.