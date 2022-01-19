My Hero Academia’s New Blu-ray Makes Big Changes to Season 5

My Hero Academia fans might have their eyes on season six these days, but that doesn’t mean they should leave its last season in the dust. Over in Japan, the buzz around season five is jumping, and we have its Blu-ray to thank. After all, the collection has gone live overseas, and it turns out the guys at Studio Bones made a lot of edits to the home video version.

The update went viral today online after fans such as Atsushi101X posted about the edits. My Hero Academia season five just put out its Blu-ray collection in Japan, so that means fans were quick to pick up the bundle. As you can see below, a lot of changes were made to the season’s artwork, and it just looks more polished overall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thread of changes to season 5 of My Hero Academia, My Villain Academia in the Blu-ray version.



Thoughts on these changes? pic.twitter.com/EERMFVG5Fd — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) January 19, 2022

For instance, some big changes were made to the art in Shigaraki’s fight with Re-Destro. The former is given some much-needed edits in his face and physique. This is going to please fans who weren’t too pleased with season five’s sloppier animation, and Shigaraki isn’t the only one benefitting from these revisions.

Dabi was also given quite a few makeovers, and My Hero Academia fans are celebrating the return of Pretty Dabi as such. Others like Gigantomachia and Twice were given overhauls too. Even Toga and Spinner got some much-needed love from the animation staff, so fans are feeling good. It looks like a lot of work went into these quality edits, but fans admit they wish Studio Bones had just done this from the start.

Of course, the studio will have the chance to redeem itself shortly. My Hero Academia season six is in the works, and fans expect the series to return this fall. And given what manga readers know, well – this new season will have all sorts of action sequences for its animators to explore.

What do you think about all of these changes to season five? Are you excited to see how My Hero Academia season six goes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.