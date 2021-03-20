My Hero Academia Season 5 Premiere Synopsis Revealed

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed the synopsis for its Season 5 premiere episode! As one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall, My Hero Academia will be kicking off the Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases with its big return for a fifth season. This premiere is now only a week away from its release in Japan at the time of this writing, so that means we have gotten even more details about what to expect from this first episode of its big comeback. As previously reported, it's going to get fans back up to speed.

My Hero Academia's fifth season will begin with a special recap episode detailing some of the events that had come before. Like many of the recap episodes of the past, this Season 5 premiere will be featuring an entirely new story as Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the members of Class 1-A will be tasked with taking on the members of U.A. Academy's Big Three in a special new exercise.

My Hero Academia's Season 5 premiere is officially described by Yahoo! Japan (as spotted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter) as such, "Deku and the rest of Class 1A are in the classroom when they receive an 'emergency training' notice. The point of this training is to imagine that 'villains have infiltrated the U.A. school grounds.' The villains will be played by Nejire and Tamaki from the Big Three. The members of Class 1A engage in a grueling fight while using their quirks with all their might."

It's appropriate seeing the fifth season kick off with a new training exercise as this will be the primary focus of the first half of the season. The series will be returning with an adaptation of the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. This arc pits Class 1-A against 1-B and results in several fun and unique fights that show off just how much each of these young heroes have grown since first enrolling in the school.

This won't be the only major focus of the new season either as Izuku will be learning even more about One For All than ever before as he reaches a new peak of its power and learns how to deal with it.