My Hero Academia Creator Readies for Toga's Season 5 Debut With New Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator is getting ready for Himiko Toga's debut in Season 5 with a new sketch! The newest episode of the series officially brought the joint training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B to an end, and this means the anime is now one step closer to the end of the Joint Training arc. This is exciting for a number of reasons, but the most intriguing part of this arc coming to an end is what's to come next as the anime will soon launch into a fully villain focused arc.

As teased by early promotional materials for the fifth season highlighting the story arcs we would get to see soon, My Hero Academia will soon be kicking off the Meta Liberation Army (or more popularly known as the "My Villain Academia") arc of the series. Getting ready for the anime's new focus on the villains is series creator Kohei Horikoshi, who shared a new sketch of Himiko Toga to celebrate the new milestone. You can check out the new sketch below:

Episode 99 of the anime brought the final round of the training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B to an end. There are still a few threads from the arc that will need cleaning up with the next episode of the series, but soon the anime will be kicking off into a huge new arc. While Joint Training has some big moves for the anime's future, the Meta Liberation Army arc is an even more critical one for the anime as whole.

Just as how this first arc was focused squarely on the young heroes and their growth, the next arc will do so for the villains. Tomura Shigaraki is still trying to set himself up as the official leader of the villains following All For One, and to do so, he's going to need the help of the rest of the League members like Toga, Twice, Dabi and more. There's some big stuff coming that Horikoshi is ready for too!

