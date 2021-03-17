My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes the Stage with Ashido

✖

One My Hero Academia cosplay is taking the center stage with Mina Ashido! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its official anime adaptation this year, and with the premiere of its fifth season (and a third feature film in Japan later this Summer), fans will get to see many of the young heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B when the anime makes its debut. Premiering as part of the jam packed Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases, this fifth season of the series will give the other heroes some time to shine.

This includes fan favorites such as Pinky, otherwise known as Mina Ashido. Ashido has been one of the many fan favorite young heroes, but like many of the other characters in the extended 1-A cast, she has not had enough time in the center stage spotlight. This is gearing up to change with the fifth season, but for fans who want more of Ashido now artist @notgrima on Instagram has provided a great way to show love for the hero with some awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

My Hero Academia will be officially returning for its fifth season on March 27th. Picking up with the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series (following a premiere episode that will serve as a refresher of the previous four seasons), this new season will be pitting the heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B against one another to test how much they have grown since joining the school. This will bring about some major standout moments for lesser seen heroes like Ashido, but will feature the debut of hero action from 1-B.

There's also going to be someone new in the mix as Hitoshi Shinso will be joining the fray this time around as well. Following his debut during the Sports Festival in the second season, Shinso will be making an attempt to join the hero course going forward after he's been training to make his hero skills more practical in the field. We'll see the results of that soon alongside some new moves from Ashido and all of the other heroes.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Mina Ashido in action again with My Hero Academia's fifth season? Which heroes are you most excited to see again overall?