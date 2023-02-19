My Hero Academia Season 6 Finally Unlocks Every One For All Past User

My Hero Academia is now carving its way through the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original story with the final episodes of the sixth season, and the newest episode of the series has finally unlocked all of the past vestiges within One For All's power! The Final Act of the series began with Izuku Midoriya leaving U.A. Academy and deciding to fight the villains on his own as his burden with One For All is now greater than ever. But he's not truly alone, however, as the past users still within the ability have begun to help him use this power as it continues to grow.

With the eventual rematch against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki meaning Deku needs to figure out his increasing One For All powers at a faster rate than ever before, all of the past vestiges have finally moved into action to help. This includes the second and third users, who were previously holding themselves back when Deku spoke to all of them following the fight with Shigaraki. But now the floodgates have opened and Deku is ready to move ahead.

How Strong is Deku's One For All Now?

Deku was already unlocking more of the past user's quirks as he has begun his vigilante stint in the latest episodes, but Episode 133 took it a step further as it became clear to the past vestiges that this really is going to be the end. Deku was already warned that he will likely be the final person ever to even wield One For All's increasing power, but the first user reached out to the second and third ones for their help as they are completely aware of the kind of chaos All For One will unleash on Japan in this tumultuous time.

The episode sees Deku taking a brief break from all of the fights he has been getting into, and the past users all gather to reaffirm that this is going to be the final stage of the fight they have been in for several generations. All nine of them are now active within Deku, and will not only help him to understand his newest abilities, but will serve as great support for the eventual rematch he's going to have against All For One and Shigaraki.

How do you feel about seeing Deku's One For All at full power?