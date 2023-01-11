My Hero Academia Theory Unpacks La Brava's Biggest Secret

My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter brought back a surprising character in La Brava, the assistant to the villain known as Gentle Criminal who was far less evil than the likes of Shigaraki and Overhaul, but still caused some problems for Deku and his friends. While her comeback was a shock, the fact that she seems to be working on the side of the heroes this time around made it even more eye-opening, with an old theory not only forecasting her return but also hinting at her past in the hacking world.

When La Brava first appeared, her Quirk was one that came quite in handy to Gentle Criminal, as the bouncing antagonist was given a power boost thanks to her abilities. La Brava's Quirk allows her to lend strength to the "one that she loves the most", which worked quite well for Gentle as this upgrade was able to put him on a similar level as Deku during the events of the anime's fourth season. While she hadn't returned since she was captured during these events, it seems that she arrived just in time for the heroes as the Final Arc continues to see the students of Class 1-A fight for their lives.

My Brava Academia

Twitter User RukasuMHA had discovered an interesting tidbit regarding the villain known as Skeptic, in which the high-tech member of the Paranormal Liberation Front, had been hacked in the past, which might have been none other than La Brava as the former villain turned hero is now directing her skills at him once again during the manga's Final Arc:

Guys, I think we have a hint to how things will start getting better again and I'm utterly excited to see it. La Brava was probably the one who hacked Skeptic in the past and she'll definitely do it again, since the police decided to give her and Gentle a second chance #MHA363 pic.twitter.com/QehdjXnayi — Rukasu (@RukasuMHA) August 18, 2022

La Brava arrived on the scene just in time, hacking Skeptic's attempts to take down UA Academy's defenses completely, seemingly throwing in her lot with the authorities to assist Gentle Criminal. While we have yet to see Gentle make a comeback as well, perhaps he'll hit the battlefield to lend a hand to the heroes, potentially shaving some time off his captivity. With this being the Final Arc of the manga, we fully expect to see more surprises before the war between the villains and the heroes comes to an end.

