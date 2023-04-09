My Hero Academia Cosplay Honors Midnight's Season 6 Showcase

My Hero Academia has wrapped up Season 6 earlier this year, and is getting ready to return for Season 7, and one awesome cosplay is making sure to honor Midnight's time in My Hero Academia Season 6 in a cool way! My Hero Academia Season 6 was one of the most transformative for the anime's run to date as each episode pulled the heroes and villains into a much darker path. This led to chaos breaking loose in the final half of the season seen earlier this Winter, and eventually the start to the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga story too.

My Hero Academia Season 6 changed the world of heroes in Japan in some significant ways and that included some major deaths on both sides of the conflict. Midnight was one of the key heroes that lost their life during the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and fans have yet to get over the fact that she won't be one of the heroes we will get to see with the upcoming My Hero Academia Season 7. Now artist adamae_dono is sharing their own kind of tribute to Midnight with some perfect cosplay for the fallen hero on Instagram! Check it out:

My Hero Academia Season 7: What to Know

My Hero Academia has announced that Season 7 is now in the works shortly after My Hero Academia Season 6 came to an end. There has yet to be a release window or date set for My Hero Academia Season 7 at the time of this writing, but the anime will be continuing through the events of the Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga. There's a good chance that the wait for the new My Hero Academia anime episodes will take a while before we get to see them.

The My Hero Academia manga is still working its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains with its latest chapters, and the Final Act does not have a lot of material left to cover for when the My Hero Academia anime returns. So not only will it likely be a while before the My Hero Academia anime returns, but it might not run for that much longer either.

What did you think of Midnight's death in My Hero Academia Season 6? What are you hoping to see from My Hero Academia Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything My Hero Academia in the comments!