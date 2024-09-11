My Hero Academia: Why Gentle's Return in Season 7 Will Change the War For Good

My Hero Academia's latest anime episode was a game-changer. As UA Academy careened toward the ocean and Shigaraki regained the use of his Quirks, things have never seemed darker for Deku and his fellow students at Class 1-A. Luckily, the crime fighters found their second wind thanks to the arrival of some help from unexpected sources. Not only did Lady Nagant and La Brava make comebacks to fight against the likes of Shigaraki and Skeptic respectively, Gentle Criminal has thrown in a last-minute save that might not just change the battle itself but the mentality of those present.

For those who need a refresher on the mustached villain, Gentle Criminal, aka Danjuro Tobita, first started his career as a hero. Unfortunately, his terrible grades made it so that his dreams seemed impossible. In an attempt to forge his own path, Danjuro attempted to save a man falling out of a window. Unfortunately, his altruistic attempt went awry as Gentle's attempt inadvertently stopped a professional hero from saving the victim, causing the falling man to be severely injured. Eventually, Gentle Criminal was born thanks to his desire to be a villain and gain notoriety by sharing his exploits online. Linking up with the pint-sized villain La Brava, Gentle Criminal fought Deku in season four and was defeated, causing him to do some serious reflection.

Gentle Criminal Saves The Day

Thanks to Skeptic hacking his way into UA Academy's computer systems, La Brava's last-minute assist wasn't able to stop the floating school from gliding to its doom. Cue Gentle Criminal entering the scene. The former villain was able to use his power, elasticity, to keep the island in place in the sky. While the former criminal didn't previously have this level of power, La Brava's belief in him as a hero has supercharged his Quirk and made him a force to be reckoned with.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

While Gentle Criminal's presence might not mean that he'll be able to fight against All For One and/or Shigaraki, the arrival changes the winds of battle unexpectedly. Along with La Brava and Lady Nagant, the influence of Deku has been spreading, causing former antagonists to switch sides. In a time when the Paranormal Liberation Front has been outnumbering the heroes by dramatic numbers, so Gentle's aid is greatly needed.

(Photo: Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 - TOHO Animation)

UA Academy on Pause

Gentle's help here couldn't have come at a better time, as UA Academy remaining in the sky is a key element in ultimately defeating Shigaraki. While the decaying villain nearly had the chance to bring the whole school down thanks to his Quirk, Lady Nagant's precise shot detached Shigaraki from his arm. The battle might not be finished but the heroes are in a far better place than they were in the previous installment.

The final fight is as much a fight for Hero Society's soul as it is beating down All For One and his hordes. For some time, there have been countless problems in the civilization that touts its heroes and could often forget many of its citizens in the process. As anime fans have witnessed, villains in the shonen franchise are complex and were born thanks to various circumstances. Thanks to Deku's influence, many antagonists are now seeing the light and working to create a society that helps all people within it, potentially looking to make up for their past sins by building a stronger future.

