My Hero Academia Season 8 Announced, Marking Its Final Season

My Hero Academia has been documenting Class 1-A’s final battle in its seventh season so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the anime adaptation will have one more outing in the tank. What might be surprising is that Studio Bones has not only confirmed that season eight will be the series finale, but that anime fans won’t have to wait too long to see the results of Deku and Shigaraki’s cut throat duel. Alongside the announcement, the production house responsible for UA Academy has also revealed a new trailer, poster, and specific details as to the season that will bid a fond farewell to anime’s greatest superheroes.

In the seventh season finale, the battle between Himiko Toga and Uravity came to an end, with the former coming to the realization that maybe if she had tried to help others by giving her blood away, she could have lived a happier life. On other side of the battle, Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might, finally dons the long-awaited “Iron Man suit” that is made from parts of his stylish ride, Hercules. Considering All For One’s insurmountable power level, this isn’t a fight that All Might can win but his objective is to stall for time and hopefully, cause the demon lord to become even younger. While there are still many questions surrounding season eight, it’s sure to be one of the anime’s most explosive seasons to date.

My Hero Academia’s End is Nigh

Studio Bones released a new trailer and poster to confirm the eighth season and that it will bring Deku’s story to becoming one of the world’s greatest heroes to a close. On top of these tidbits, the production house also revealed that the season will arrive in 2025, meaning fans won’t have to wait long to see the final confrontation on the small screen. While a specific release date remains a mystery, shonen viewers might have to only wait a year at most to see who will determine the future of Hero Society.

My Hero Academia’s Grand Finale

There are only two major confrontations that remain in My Hero Academia’s anime and they both involve the clash between One For All and All For One. If the anime adaptation continues to follow the events of its source material, it will be interesting to see if the final season will be a shorter one than it’s seventh. With villains like Dabi, Toga, Spinner, and Gigantomachia defeated, Shigaraki and All For One are still standing and not everyone is making it out of the anime alive.

In terms of the anime’s future outside of the television series, My Hero Academia hasn’t confirmed that the recently released My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be the final film of the franchise. Potentially, we could see the series continue with at least one more film, though fans question when a future movie’s story would take place concerning the final battle. For those who are familiar with the manga’s final chapter, there is potential for an upcoming movie to explore some wild territory.

Will a My Hero Academia Sequel Be Made?

Creator Kohei Horikoshi has been tight-lipped regarding the idea of revisiting his superhero universe. Luckily, there is a possibility for more My Hero Academia anime projects in the future, especially considering that the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, could yield several seasons by exploring a new side of the shonen world. Whether UA Academy’s story continues at some point in the future, the shonen franchise’s legacy in the anime world won’t soon be forgotten.

