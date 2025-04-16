10 Best Action Anime You Can Stream on Crunchyroll

Action anime is easily one of the most popular genres worldwide, with its fight scenes, cool characters, and storylines that keep you on the edge of your seat. Luckily, Crunchyroll is stacked with action anime, from long-running shonen classics that everyone knows and loves to some hidden gems you might’ve missed. Whether you’re a seasoned otaku or just getting started, there’s something for everyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of these shows started as manga or webtoons, while others are original anime with great concepts and world-building. Each show offers something different – from world-saving duels and personal redemption stories to wild adventures and revenge arcs. So, if you’re looking for your next binge-worthy series, here are 10 of the best action anime you can stream on Crunchyroll right now.

Tower of God

The Answer Studio

Tower of God blew up as a South Korean webtoon before making its action anime debut in 2020. This manhwa built a global fanbase with its unique art style, interesting characters, intense fights, and detailed worldbuilding. While the series’ second season was disappointing, Telecom Animation Film did succeed in bringing the webtoon’s vertical scrolling format vibes to life, introducing the story to an even wider audience.

The series follows a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam who enters a mysterious tower to chase after his friend Rachel, the only person who’s ever been kind to him. Inside the tower, people fight their way up through the floors, facing various challenges designed to eliminate the weak. As Bam makes his way through this dangerous world, he discovers hidden abilities, forms alliances, and uncovers the Tower’s dark secrets.

Blue Exorcist

Studio VOLN

Blue Exorcist started as a manga in 2009 by Kazue Kato before hitting screens as an anime in 2011. The series quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its unique blend of supernatural elements and regular school life, offering a fresh take on the whole demon-hunting genre. Its success led to the series receiving multiple seasons and films, making Blue Exorcist a big name in action anime.

The story follows Rin Okumura, a teenager who discovers that he and his twin brother Yukio are actually the sons of Satan after their guardian dies protecting them. When Rin pulls out a special sword called Kurikara, he gains demonic powers, including blue flames. Determined to fight demons despite being one himself, Rin decides to join the exorcist school True Cross Academy, beginning his journey to getting stronger.

Black Lagoon

Madhouse

Set in the fictional Thai city of Roanapur, Black Lagoon pulls heavy inspiration from crime films and real-world political situations. It started as a manga by Rei Hiroe in 2002 and was adapted into an anime by Madhouse studio in 2006, earning praise for its intense action, realism, and a surprisingly rich cast of characters. With its brutal portrayal of violence and its nihilistic outlook on humanity, Black Lagoon quickly established itself as one of the most iconic action anime out there.

The main character is Rokuro “Rock” Okajima, a Japanese businessman who gets kidnapped by a group of pirate mercenaries known as the Lagoon Company. After being abandoned by his former employers, Rock joins their crew – Dutch, Revy, Benny – taking on smuggling jobs around Southeast Asia with their boat, the Black Lagoon. The team takes on dangerous jobs, ending up in some seriously violent gunfights with criminal organizations like the Russian mafia, Chinese Triads, and Colombian cartels.

Gungrave

Madhouse

Gungrave actually started as a PlayStation 2 game in 2002 before Madhouse studio adapted it into an anime that same year. With Trigun creator Yasuhiro Nightow handling the character design for both the game and the adaptation, the show carries that distinct look that Trigun fans will instantly recognize. Unlike many game-to-anime adaptations, Gungrave expands its story, turning intense action-packed gameplay into a deep crime drama.

This action anime is all about loyalty, betrayal, and revenge as it revolves around the story of a quiet guy named Brandon Heat who joins a crime group called Millennion with his best friend Harry. After Harry betrays their boss, Brandon tries to stop him but can’t bring himself to kill his friend, which leads to Harry killing Brandon instead. Brandon then comes back to life as “Beyond the Grave” to get revenge on those who wronged him.

Vinland Saga

MAPPA

With stunning animation that nails everything from brutal battles to quiet, emotional moments, Vinland Saga is easily one of the most impressive action anime adaptations in recent years. But for those who have followed all along, to describe Vinland Saga as solely an action anime would be hopelessly reductive. It explores deep themes like violence, revenge, and what it really means to be strong in a world that glorifies war. Based on a historical manga by Makoto Yukimura, the series was first adapted by Wit Studio in 2019 before MAPPA took over in season two, bringing the Viking Age to life with incredible detail, from the weapons and armor to the culture of the time.

Vinland Saga follows the story of young Thorfinn, whose dream of becoming a warrior like his father is destroyed when he watches his father get killed by the mercenary leader Askeladd. Burning with rage, Thorfinn joins a group of Viking raiders led by Askeladd – the very same man who murdered his father right in front of him. While waiting for the perfect moment to take his revenge, Thorfinn gets caught up in real historical events like the Danish invasion of England. While the series has stunning action, it should be noted that Thorfinn’s reflections on his violent life and the brutality of war add a compelling and cathartic dynamic.

Akudama Drive

Pierrot

Akudama Drive is an original project by Kazutaka Kodaka, with Studio Pierrot bringing its cyberpunk world to life in 2020. The show is set in a futuristic Japan where the justice system has completely fallen apart. It grabs your attention right away with its bright neon visuals and intense action scenes, mixing futuristic technology with traditional Japanese elements to create a cyberpunk masterpiece.

The plot follows a regular girl who gets mistaken for a wanted criminal and gets dragged into a heist with a crew of elite criminals known as Akudama. Each member has a special skill and codename, making them a chaotic but deadly team. As they take on increasingly risky missions against an oppressive government, the show blurs the line between criminals and heroes, diving deep into the themes of identity, justice, and what it means to be free.

Garo: Vanishing Line

Garo: Vanishing Line dropped in 2017 as part of the larger Garo franchise, which started as a live-action TV series before branching into anime adaptations. Unlike many anime series that originate from manga, Garo built its lore across different media formats, with Vanishing Line being the third anime installment, but designed to be super newcomer-friendly. What makes this action series stand out is its cool urban fantasy vibe, intense fight scenes, and Western aesthetic.

The story takes place in Russell City, a fictional American-style metropolis, where Sword, a muscular Golden Knight with a talking motorcycle, hunts soul-eating monsters called Horrors. When a young girl named Sophie, who’s searching for her missing brother, runs into Sword, they team up to investigate a conspiracy linked to something called “El Dorado.” As they dig deeper into this supernatural world, Sword’s role as humanity’s protector clashes with Sophie’s personal quest.

Basilisk

A blood-soaked story of forbidden love set in feudal Japan, Basilisk brings to life the brutal world of supernatural ninjas. Based on a novel called The Kouga Ninja Scrolls, it was adapted into an action anime by Gonzo Studio in 2005. The series mixes traditional ninja folklore with supernatural elements, making it a unique, action-packed experience.

The plot revolves around Oboro of Iga and Gennosuke of Kouga, leaders of their respective clans who fall in love despite their families’ rivalry. After years of uneasy peace, the Tokugawa shogunate forces the clans to select their ten best warriors to fight to the death, starting a deadly battle. As the ninjas with extraordinary abilities go head-to-head, the lovers are torn between loyalty to their clans and their feelings for each other, turning this tale into a feudal Japanese version of Romeo and Juliet, but with martial arts and supernatural powers thrown in.

Golden Kamuy

Geno Studio/Brain’s Base

Set in the snowy Hokkaido right after the Russo-Japanese War, Golden Kamuy offers an action-adventure unlike anything else on Crunchyroll. What started as a meticulously researched manga in 2014 by Satoru Noda transformed into an anime by Geno Studio in 2018, bringing to life an often-overlooked period of Japanese history and the indigenous Ainu culture. While some people criticize the animation quality, the show has been widely praised for its unique premise, action sequences, educational elements, humor, and well-developed characters.

The story follows Saichi Sugimoto, a war veteran with the ability to recover from deadly wounds, who learns about hidden gold that can only be found using coded tattoos on escaped prisoners. He teams up with Asirpa, a young Ainu girl, who helps him survive the harsh wilderness while teaching him about her culture and survival skills, and later with Shiraishi, an escaped prisoner with one of the tattoos. Together, they compete against other groups who are also hunting for the same treasure, an adventure that now has a live-action version available on Netflix.

World Trigger

In a genre full of overpowered heroes and flashy moves, World Trigger gives us a strategic combat system that focuses on teamwork. Originally created as a manga by Daisuke Ashihara in 2013 and adapted by Toei Animation in 2014, the series is set in Mikado City, where a gate to another dimension has opened, bringing with it alien creatures called “Neighbors.” With its well-designed power systems, tactical battles, and character development, this action anime has earned a loyal fanbase that appreciates depth over easy power-ups.

The story centers on Osamu Mikumo, a low-ranking member of Border, an organization fighting Neighbors with weapons called Triggers. He teams up with Yuma Kuga, a humanoid Neighbor, and Chika Amatori, a girl with an unusually high amount of Trion energy, to rise through the ranks of Border. What sets World Trigger apart is its focus on realistic team dynamics, where communication, positioning, and creative tactics are key, making its battles a satisfying experience for anyone who enjoys tactical depth over flashy explosions.