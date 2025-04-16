Funko Drops 3 Mobile Suit Gundam Pop Plus Figures

Funko wants to show some love to one of the best anime franchises around – Mobile Suit Gundam! The latest drop features multiple Gundams as Pop Plus figures, making them extra cool looking with additional detail. Fans will find the XXXG-01D Gundam Deathscythe, the XXXG-00W Wing Gundam Zero, and the 0Z-13MS Gundam Epyson included in the drop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to snag your own, head to Amazon here, Hot Topic here, or Entertainment Earth right here. Read below for a full list with descriptions of each Pop along with direct links. Note that some small retailers are including tariff charges.

Gundam’s New Movie Rocked the Box Office

GKIDS Films opened Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- in American theaters on February 28th. The film serves as a prologue to the upcoming Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime by Studio Khara and Sunrise, compiling the first three episodes of the show into one motion picture. The movie successfully launched in Japan on January 17th, opening at number one at the weekend box office and remaining in the top ten a month out. The film grossed an extra $916,664 at the American box office, giving Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- a worldwide gross of over $19 million. -Beginning- is now the second highest-grossing film in the Gundam franchise, surpassing 1982’s Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space’s total gross.

While it hasn’t been able to become Gundam’s highest grossing film ever (that still belongs to Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom), the success of the latest film in American theaters speaks well to Gundam’s continual popularity worldwide. With the live-action film still on the docket in the future, Gundam seems like its set for a successful future.

