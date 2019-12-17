My Hero Academia Introduces Future Threat

My Hero Academia has a lot going on in the villain department right now. With Overhaul leading the Yakuza, and the Eight Bullets among them, the professional heroes and young heroes of UA Academy have their hands full. Without skipping a beat, the soon to be released second film of the franchise, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, will be bringing the “heir apparent to All For One”, Nine, as a brand new threat for the heroes to tangle with. What some folks may not know is that one of the bigger threats, literally, for the heroes has been hinted at in the latest episode of season four.

Warning, there will be some brief spoilers moving forward for the My Hero Academia manga so keep that in mind as we walk through the character of Gigantomachia! The giant villain is the right hand man, or should we say monster, to All For One who specifically was set on a task of becoming a father figure to Shigaraki, the current leader of the League of Villains. As you know, Shigaraki and All For One are linked, with the latter taking in the former as something of a “black eye” to All Might.

Gigantomachia is a threat almost unlike anything the heroes have seen so far, in a weight class that is similar to that of All Might and All For One. We’re talking about a villain who can essentially punch holes through mountains and can loom over a city like it was nothing. The colossal villain’s true appearance may be a bit off in terms of timeline but its clear from his initial outing shown in this most recent episode of My Hero Academia that his imposing frame and beast-like appearance is enough to scare anyone unfortunate enough to cross him.

What did you think of this appearance from the larger than life villain? For those who haven't read the manga, where do you see this villain coming into play?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.