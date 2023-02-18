My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Lady Nagant Art

My Hero Academia's sixth season has been a major display for the villains of the Shonen series, with the first half focusing on Shigaraki and his massive army attempting to destroy Hero Society. While unsuccessful, the students of Class 1-A and the professional crime fighters have never been in a more dire spot as society is beginning to buckle thanks to All For One's machinations. Now, with the villainous sniper Lady Nagant encountering Deku in the anime adaptation's latest episode, creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared a fresh take on the former Public Safety Commission hero.

Lady Nagant was one of many villains that were freed from prison thanks to Shigaraki and All For One's plan of cracking open several institutions, with other antagonists such as Stain, Overhaul, and Muscular also hitting the streets. Unlike many of the other criminals, Nagant was actually a well-respected hero in Hero Society, working for the Public Safety Commission much like the number two hero Hawks. With the preview for next week's episode hinting at a further look into Nagant's background, we won't dive too much into spoiler territory, but rest assured, the anime adaptation is preparing to enter into some dark territory when it comes to the sniper's past and the work she did for the PSC.

Kohei Horikoshi x Lady Nagant

Kohei Horikoshi has made it a common occurrence to share new art in relation to a new episode of My Hero Academia, and this week is no different as he has put his pen to paper to draw Lady Nagant as she hits the scene and shows off her skills as one of the anime universe's most deadly snipers:

Lady Nagant's Quirk effectively transforms her into a human sniper rifle, wherein she is able to transform her hair into bullets while also extending a rifle barrel from her arm to fire at targets. On top of these abilities, and her skills as an untouchable marksman that is unrelated to her Quirk, All For One sweetened the pot by granting her a new ability in "Air Walk" which allows her to take to the skies and walk along it as though she were walking on a flat surface. With All For One tasking her with capturing Deku and bringing the One For All wielder to him, the race is on as the new dark hero is dodging her bullets.

What have you thought about Lady Nagant's debut in the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.